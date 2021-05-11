Leeds transfer rumours: Leeds learn price-tag of in-demand Ligue 1 attacker

Leeds remain interested in signing Brest winger Romain Faivre this summer, as reported by Le Parisien.

What's the latest news on Romain Faivre?

It was reported back in March that Leeds were keeping an eye on the 22-year-old, who has been impressing in Ligue 1 this term.

They are still keen on the youngster, but face plenty of competition for his signature. A host of clubs are said to be tracking the forward, including PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

PSG are believed to be the current frontrunners to land Faivre in the next transfer window.

What are Faivre's stats this season?

Despite Brest heading into their final two matches of the campaign with their Ligue 1 status not yet secured for next season, Faivre has been in outstanding form for them in 2020/21.

The Frenchman has scored six goals and provided five assists, and has received an average match rating of 7.23 from WhoScored - the highest amongst his teammates.

His dribbling skills and creativity have stood out this year, as he has managed 87 successful dribbles and delivered 61 key passes. No Leeds player has been able to match these numbers in the Premier League.

How much will Faivre cost?

Brest only signed Faivre from Monaco last July for a mere £360,000. His value has shot up since then.

In order to let Faivre go this summer, Brest are reportedly seeking €15-20m (£12.9-17.3m). This means that the French club could be set to make a profit of £12.5-16.9m on the attacker in the coming months.

Would he fit in at Bielsa's Leeds?

He certainly would. In fact, he would be perfect for Bielsa's style of play.

Faivre has been used in a number of different positions this season, operating from both flanks, while also playing in a more central role at times. His versatility has shone through, as he has taken each positional tweak in his stride.

This bodes very well for if he moved to Elland Road ahead of next season. Bielsa likes his players to be adaptable, as highlighted by his use of the likes of Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling, who have been asked to cover multiple positions across the course of the campaign.

Over in France, Faivre has proved that he is capable of carrying out different roles for Brest, with his dribbling ability still coming to the fore, no matter where he has played.

His skill set would undoubtedly add another dimension to Leeds' attack, and help the side build on their hugely impressive first season back in the top-flight.

