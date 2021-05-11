WWE fans are always excited to hear about potential NXT Superstars being called up to the main roster.

In the past 12 months, we've seen some massive names debut on SmackDown and RAW, including Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Riddle and Damian Priest.

Three of those have already captured gold in WWE, with Belair and Ripley the current Women's Champions on their respective brands, while Riddle previously held the US Title.

Given how strong the NXT roster is, it's inevitable that more stars will be called up soon and reports suggest another was at The ThunderDome this week.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, The Velveteen Dream was present backstage at RAW.

Previously one of the most promising talents in NXT, Dream hasn't been seen for months on TV and there has been a lot of speculation about his future following last year's #SpeakingOut allegations.

It seems his spot in WWE is safe, as it's been noted he was backstage on RAW.

However, Velveteen Dream didn't actually debut this week and it's unclear if the plan is for him to appear on TV soon.

He hasn't had a televised match in NXT since December 23, 2020, when he was defeated by Adam Cole. In fact, Dream has lost his last four matches on the Black and Gold Brand.

Speaking back in February, Triple H provided a short update on Dream when asked about his status during a conference call.

"There’s really nothing to add with Velveteen Dream. We’ve gone over it a million times. Status update - he’s still training.

"He had a little bit of a physical thing here for a bit. But, still there, still with us, still PC, still training, still on the roster."

While Velveteen Dream's presence backstage on RAW is no guarantee he'll make his main roster debut anytime soon, it's certainly an interesting update on the NXT Superstar's status.

