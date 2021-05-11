Fortnite 16.40 Update: Release Date, UK Time, Update Size, Patch Notes And Everything You Need To Know

Fortnite 16.40 has arrived as Epic Games brings us the latest regarding their successful battle royale franchise.

Fans have been speculating for many weeks what the summer-themed item will be this year. Many believe that Katniss Everdeen from the movie trilogy The Hunger Games is going to be included.

The Batman collaboration is also set to continue with a significant update being added to the game, as players will have the opportunity to play and read the Zero Point comic with Epic looking to mix the two together for some more exclusive content.

Fortnite is well into Chapter 2 and with Season 7 just under a month away from release, there is even more to get excited about as Epic Games refuse to rest on their laurels with their free-to-play third-person shooter.

Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite 16.40 update:



Release Date

Fortnite 16.40 Update was officially released at 9 am UK time on Tuesday 11th May, so you should be able to download it straight away from Playstation, Xbox, Steam or Android.

Update Size

Each console, depending on whether it is next-generation or not, will differ. Although the install size will be roughly between 1-3GB

PlayStation 5: 2.2GB

Xbox Series X: 2.5GB

PC: 1.37GB

Nintendo Switch : 2.4GB

: 2.4GB PS4: 3GB

Xbox One: 2.5GB

Android: 1GB

Patch Notes

Fortnite Status Twitter page is usually where gamers can find the official list of patch notes. However, this has yet to be unveiled and the only thing that has been confirmed at this stage by Epic Games is that they have disabled some services in preparation for the new update.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

