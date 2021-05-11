Manchester City's latest Premier League title is all but wrapped up, bar the shouting.

While the champagne had to be put on ice for another week after their loss to Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's brilliant side are certain to tie a bow on it in the coming days.

After an alarming start to the season, City clicked into gear, charging to the top of the league before swatting aside all-comers as they ruthlessly hunted domestic glory once again.

Unsurprisingly, Guardiola has been the driving force behind the resurgence, meticulously crafting a sky-blue juggernaut that has been simply unstoppable at times this season.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville name their Manager of the Season

With that in mind, it won't come as a shock to see that Sky pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both named the Spaniard as their pick for manager of the season.

On what is now becoming an annual occasion, the pair of influential pundits picked their team of the season before going on to hand out their individual awards as well.

Both were asked to name their manager, player, and signing of the season during a fascinating conversation on Monday Night Football.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville name their Player of the Season

Once they had agreed upon Guardiola, Neville and Carragher went so far as to agree once again when it came to the naming of the player of the season.

Having played a massive role in the City defensive renaissance, Ruben Dias was the obvious pick for a pair of former defenders.

The former-Benfica man has been simply sensational at the heart of City rearguard, playing a massive part in their charge to domestic, and potential European greatness.

With a £64 million price tag on his back, the defender arrived at the Etihad Stadium to sky high expectations with many hoping he could be the defensive saviour City had been crying out for.

He proved to be exactly that and is more than deserving of the praise he has been receiving from all quarters.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville name their Signing of the Season

Neville and Carragher reverted to type when it came to handing out the last award of the evening as they named two different players for signing of the season.

Neville went for Manchester United signing Edinson Cavani as his pick while Carragher pushed the boat out a little more, naming West Ham's Thomas Soucek.

With West Ham knocking on the door of Champions League football all season long, it seems only fair that Soucek get some of the credit he deserves after what has been an incredible season.

However, it is equally hard to argue with Neville's pick of Cavani, who has done a superb job since arriving at Old Trafford.

