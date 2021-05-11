Wolves transfers: How much Nuno Santo has spent on signings at Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo joined Wolves as manager in 2017 and soon oversaw the club’s transition from the Championship to the Premier League.

Since their promotion Wolves have become part of the furniture in England's top flight and despite a regression in their league form this season, they have often spent well in the transfer market.

The Portuguese manager has spent a whopping £303,264,000 on transfers since becoming Wolves manager, which equates to £10.8m per player according to Transfermarkt.

Is Neymar becoming a bad influence on Kylian Mbappe? Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Nuno’s three biggest Wolves signings

Fabio Silva - £36m: Silva arrived as a wonderkid from Porto last summer, however he has failed to live up to that reputation and struggled in front of goal in his efforts to replace a depleted Wolves front-line since the sale of Diogo Jota to Liverpool and the injury to Raul Jimenez.

Nonetheless, Silva is the club's third highest scorer in the Premier League with four goals to his name. Despite having less goals than he would have liked, the Portuguese forward has shown signs of promise and has had 1.2 shots per game with 1.1 of them coming from inside the box according to WhoScored, suggesting that he is at least shooting from the right areas.

Raul Jimenez - £34.2m: Jimenez is arguably one of the best signings the club has made under the Portuguese’s leadership. The Mexican has been sorely missed this season after sustaining a fractured skull which has correlated with Wolves’ struggles in the league.

He had scored four goals in ten appearances and based on recent seasons he would have been right up there in the top scorer charts. In his debut season in the Premier League he scored 13 goals and he elevated his numbers even more in the following season when he netted 17, making him the eighth highest scorer in the division.

Nelson Semedo - £27m: The former Barcelona right-back arrived with great promise upon replacing Matt Doherty, who left the club to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

Defensively the 27-year-old has been solid enough according to WhoScored statistics. He has 2.6 tackles per game which is higher than any player that has played more than two appearances this season for Wolves.

Nonetheless, he's been part of a Wolves defence that's conceded 47 times this year and has overall struggled to quite replicate Doherty's influence down the right-hand flank.

Three signings Wolves could make this summer

Djed Spence: According to ESPN, Wolves have become favourites to sign Middlesbrough right-back Spence who could come into the side to essentially replace Semedo.

Based on WhoScored statistics, Spence could be a competent alternative to Semedo. He has only been dribbled past 0.2 times per game in comparison to 0.9 for Wolves' first choice right-back.However, to replace Semedo altogether would be a tough ask for the 20-year-old in what would be his first season in the top flight.

Tammy Abraham: Last month Football Insider reported that Wolves have entered the race for out-of-favour Chelsea forward Abraham. Thomas Tuchel has cast him aside and a move this summer looks likely with Nuno hopeful that he can convince the England international to make the switch away from Stamford Bridge.

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Despite starting just 12 times in the Premier League, the 23-year-old remains Chelsea’s joint top scorer (with Jorginho) this season with six league goals. He has made a habit of scoring when he starts and that is a quality that Wolves are in desperate need of since Jimenez has been out of action.

Douglas Costa: Based on reports from journalist Vagner Martins via CalcioMercato, Wolves are interested in signing Juventus forward Costa who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

Statistically he has struggled this season with just three league starts and one goal, however the Brazilian could offer depth on both wings after the sale of Jota left a gap in the squad.

News Now - Sport News