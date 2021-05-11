Sam Kerr, Sam Mewis and Katie McCabe: The WSL team of the season

Following the conclusion of the Women's Super League this weekend, the GiveMeSport Women team have selected their team of the season. Do you agree?





Attackers – Olly Roberts

Vivianne Miedema

With 18 goals and five assists this year, it’s been another outstanding season for the Dutch international. Leading the line for Arsenal up front, Miedema’s contributions have helped the Gunners qualify for the Champions League, despite this looking impossible at one stage.

Perhaps the only negative from Miedema’s perspective is that she didn’t win the Golden Boot this year.

Sam Kerr

Kerr arrived at Chelsea with a huge reputation and a lot was expected of the Australian. This season the forward has proved her worth, scoring 21 goals in just 19 starts, and winning the Golden Boot.

This is her sixth top scorer accolade in her illustrious career so far, having won the honour twice in the W-League and three times in the NWSL.

Fran Kirby

There aren’t enough words to describe Kirby’s impact for Chelsea this year. 27 goal contributions in total, including 16 goals and 11 assists.

Widely tipped to win the WSL Player of the Year, Kirby has been instrumental in the Blues success. Her two goals against Reading on the final day inspired Chelsea to a 5-0 win and rounded off a remarkable individual season.

Midfielders – Nancy Gillen

Chloe Kelly

To stand out in a Manchester City team packed full of talent, Chloe Kelly must have had an impressive season. She racked up 10 goals and 11 assists to help her side finish just behind Chelsea in the WSL.

Unfortunately for Kelly, the season finished with a devastating ACL injury. Here’s hoping the 23-year-old can return to action even stronger.

Sam Mewis

Sam Mewis was among a stream of American stars to flood the WSL this season. She was by far the most impressive as well, cementing her status as the engine of Manchester City’s midfield.

Having scored seven times and managing two assists in 17 appearances this campaign, City fans will hope Mewis will still be in Manchester next season.

Ji So-yun

Ji has played in the blue of Chelsea for seven years now, but enjoyed one of her best seasons yet. Thanks to her sublime technical ability and eye for a killer pass, the 30-year-old was integral in midfield for the WSL winners.

Ji’s performances this season even prompted Guardian reporter Suzy Wrack to brand the South Korean “arguably the best foreign player in WSL history”.

Defenders – Georgia Goulding

Lucy Bronze

Bronze’s move back to Man City was one of the most talked about transfers ahead of the 2020/21 season. Her returning campaign in the WSL didn’t disappoint – contributing two goals, five assists and ten clean sheets.

City narrowly missed out on the title this season, but Bronze will undoubtedly be a key part of the squad next term in pushing to close the narrow margin.

Magda Eriksson

Despite picking up an injury towards the end of the season, Eriksson has been a huge influence on Chelsea’s performances. Her commanding presence from the back and unwavering leadership abilities made sure the Blues were calm and collected under immense pressure.

The skipper missed just two WSL fixtures the entire season, cementing herself as a vital figure in her side’s success.

Natalie Haigh

Whilst this may not be a clear and obvious choice for a Team of the Season, it was hard to ignore the work Haigh has put in this campaign.

Aston Villa were locked in a relegation battle for almost the entirety of the season and managed to stay up despite being the underdogs. Haigh was solid in defence, even in some of Villa’s tough defeats.

Her final performance against Arsenal was exceptional – helping to defend against their 18 shots towards goal. She also stood strong where it mattered most, against Villa’s relegation rivals. She kept a clean sheet against West Ham on both occasions, and drew against both Bristol City and Birmingham.

For the amount of graft alone, Haigh deserves to be here.

Katie McCabe

McCabe has had a blistering season with Arsenal. On top of securing Champions League football for next term, she rounded off an unbelievable individual portfolio.

In the WSL alone, the left-back bagged herself a whopping four goals and 11 assists, as well as keeping ten clean sheets. McCabe has been one of the best defenders in the WSL this season, dominating with her pinpoint crossing, powerful pace and ‘never say die’ attitude.

Goalkeeper – Nancy Gillen

Ann-Katrin Berger



There's a strong argument that Berger made the save that won Chelsea the WSL title. She sprung into action to par away a Lauren Hemp header when her team were drawing 2-2 with Manchester City. If the ball had hit the back of the net, the title race would have been turned on its head.



Germany's Berger was consistent all season as well. She kept 12 clean sheets to establish herself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.





Honourable mentions – Aiden Beswick

Izzy Christiansen

Christiansen has been vital to Everton’s fifth place finish this season. The midfielder, who has played every WSL game for the club, also netted six times and assisted her teammates on six occasions as well.

Her presence in the Toffees’ midfield, alongside Jill Scott, has brought that international experience that can help fellow Blues’ players develop.

Caitlin Foord

Another player to just miss out on the starting 11 is Arsenal’s Foord. The Australian forward has played all but one game for the Gunners, scoring 10 goals and assisting her teammates on five occasions.

Ella Toone

A name that could easily win the WSL Younger Player of The Year. Toone has had some season for Manchester United. The forward, who has featured in all 22 league games for the Reds, has netted nine goals and grabbed five assists during this period.

Caroline Weir

Arguably Scotland’s best player currently, Weir has been a brilliant member of Gareth Taylor’s squad. The midfielder, who has played all but two league games for Manchester City, bagged herself eight goals this campaign, as well as assisting her teammates on three occasions.

The 25-year-old’s performance this season will surely give Team GB boss Hege Riise a headache when it comes to selecting her 18-woman squad.

