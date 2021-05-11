In recent weeks the WWE Universe has seen a budding friendship brewing between Randy Orton and Riddle. The pair, who initially went one-in-one, have since been undefeated as a tag team, winning their three matches to date.

Several weeks ago it was noted that Orton openly wanted to work with The Original Bro, thus R-K-Bro being born.

However, it wasn't all plain sailing for the pair. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Podcast, The Viper revealed he thought Riddle was a standout in NXT, but also that he didn't like him at first, calling the former United States Champion a 'motherf*****'.'

“I think [Riddle’s] going to do fantastic,” Orton said.

“I think he’s already outshined most of his little class of NXT that have come up over the last year. The funny thing with Riddle is when I first met him, the entire locker room of NXT was in Miami, so now our locker rooms are now jam packed with NXT guys who aren’t working the show but in the wrestling business you bring your gear just in case.

"We’ve got all these NXT guys with all their s*** taking up all the space in the locker room, so me, being a vet, being around a while, I see this and now I already got a hard on for these guys and it doesn’t help when I walk by Matt Riddle.

“My olive branch was basically me just looking at Matt and I go ‘Oh, there he is, there he is,’ just kind of ice breaker, expecting a ‘Oh hey Randy, my name is Matt, nice to meet you.’ But instead, Matt just kind of, with the bloodshot eyes, glanced over at me and just kept walking. I remember thinking ‘That motherf*****.’ For quite a while I didn’t like Riddle and it was because of that little scenario.”

The future of R-K-Bro could very well see the pair capture the RAW Tag Team Titles, something Orton is no stranger to. The Apex Predator is a two-time Tag Team Champion.

Riddle boasts his own tag team accomplishments as well, The Original Bro, alongside Pete Dunne, is a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, as well as the 2020 Dusty Cup winner.

With the pair looking like they're getting a push recently, AJ Styles and Omos better watch out!

