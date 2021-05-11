When does Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer start?

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is on its way and we have all the details regarding when it starts.

Season of the Chosen has been a big hit and gave fans of the game a lot of new content to get their hands on, however it has been out a while and the community wants a fresh season.

The Vault of Glass has returned and this adds to the hype of the new season arriving very soon.

The game is now in its 14th season, which shows its huge popularity, and it doesn’t seem to be losing fans anytime soon. Here is all you need to know about the new season.

When does Season of the Splicer start?

If you look at the menus in the game, it reveals that Season of the Chosen ends on May 11th.

This lines up perfectly the Destiny 2 weekly reset which happens to give fans small bits of new content.

The new season will most likely start when this weekly reset happens at 6PM BST on May 11th.

How much does Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer cost?

Typically you can buy a new season in Destiny 2 for around £10 and this will be the same for Season 14.

It is very exciting when a new season comes out and there will be a bunch of content that gamers can get their hands on.

Fans who have bought the deluxe version of the game have some perks. One of these is that they have access to all the seasons heading into Witch Queen and therefore they will get season 14 for free.

