Tottenham's next manager: Former Premier League manager interested in Spurs job

Roberto Martinez is now a frontrunner to become Tottenham's next manager, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Roberto Martinez?

When Tottenham drew up their shortlist after sacking Jose Mourinho three weeks ago, Martinez featured on it. Now, the Spanish coach seems to have made his thoughts on the position clear.

He has reportedly made a "huge play" for the role, and has reached out to Spurs to explain why he would be the ideal candidate to succeed Mourinho.

Tottenham have also made contact with Martinez themselves, indicating that there is interest from both parties in working together.

How is Tottenham's manager search going?

Not particularly well.

Two early candidates for the job, Julian Nagelsmann and Erik ten Hag, swiftly ruled themselves out of contention. The former has agreed to join Bayern Munich instead this summer, while ten Hag has recently signed a contract extension with Ajax.

Spurs have also been linked with some coaches closer to home, but Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter have claimed that they are happy in their current roles at Leicester and Brighton respectively. Meanwhile, Scott Parker has claimed that he is fully focused on trying to keep Fulham in the Premier League.

With this in mind, Spurs do not seem to be having much luck in their pursuit of their next boss at the moment.

What is Roberto Martinez's win rate with Belgium?

Martinez took over the Belgian national team in August 2016, and he has done an impressive job to date.

He led them to third place in the 2018 World Cup - their best finish ever in the tournament - and they will enter this summer's Euros as one of the favourites.

The 47-year-old has a contract that runs through until the 2022 World Cup, but it is understood that he would be willing to end his deal prematurely after the Euros if he were offered the Tottenham job.

He has only lost four of his 54 matches in charge of Belgium, and won 42, giving him and overall win percentage of 78%.

Would Martinez be a good appointment for Spurs?

Well, at least he seems keen to have the job.

Tottenham have had their fair share of knock-backs in recent weeks, so it makes a pleasant change for them that they have a candidate who is interested in taking the role.

Martinez's resume is an intriguing one. He did a fine job at Wigan, keeping them in the Premier League for a number of years on a shoestring budget. He then went on to Everton, and while things fell away towards the end of his spell on Merseyside, he did have some promising moments at the club, such as leading the team to fifth place in 2013/14.

Belgium came calling, and he has taken them to the next level. Daniel Levy is believed to want an attack-minded coach, and Martinez's Belgium have scored 165 goals in 54 matches, suggesting that they are very much a front foot side.

Spurs' next step is to end their 13-year wait for a trophy, and Martinez has previously shown that he can deliver silverware, having won the FA Cup with Wigan in 2013.

Given his style of play, ability to work on a limited budget, and his history of winning silverware with an unfancied team, Martinez looks to be someone who Tottenham should pursue as they look to find Mourinho's replacement.

