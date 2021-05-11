Becky Lynch has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE that will see her earn $1 million per year.

The Irish Superstar has been absent for almost 12 months after taking time off to give birth to her baby daughter Roux, who was born last December.

Despite not working a match since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, there is no doubt that Lynch is still the biggest star on the women's roster and is expected to make her WWE return soon.

When she does, she'll be getting quite the pay rise.

According to The Sun, which quotes a report from Ringside News, the four-time Women's Champion has signed a new million dollar deal.

It was also confirmed earlier this year that Lynch is expected to make her in-ring come back soon.

"Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby. She will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future," WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan said in April.

While she'll no doubt be planning for a return, Becky spent last weekend celebrating her first Mother's Day with Seth Rollins.

The SmackDown star shared a heartwarming image of his fiancee and daughter, captioned:

"So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom. Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you...

"And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy. Thank you for raising us, teaching us, and believing in us no matter what."

When Lynch does eventually return to WWE, she may find that the landscape of the women's division has changed substantially.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair - two women called up from NXT in the past year - now hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles.

If 'The Man' returns and comes face-to-face with either of those two, we can certainly expect some fireworks. We can't wait to see you again, Becky!

