Tyson Fury has slammed Anthony Joshua for being a 'big ugly dosser' after AJ blamed his bitter rival for a breakdown in communications over their all-British blockbuster bout.

WBC and Ring heavyweight world champion Fury and WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titleholder Joshua continued their war of words on Monday night, as their trash talk showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua made the first move this time, saying Fury keeps saying his name but doesn't want to fight:

He then went offline following a flurry of replies from fans, waiting for Fury, who was in attendance ringside for Billy Joe Saunders' fight with Canelo Alvarez.

The Gypsy King hit back at Joshua's dig about two and a half hours later by posting a scathing response on social media:

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reported that both fighters had reached an agreement to meet in an undisputed clash this summer.

The contract only needed to be signed.

However, it's now being claimed that Fury has refused to sign that first contract, instead he is holding out for more money.

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren has claimed that his client could walk away from the deal completely.

Reports in recent weeks revealed that Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn does not have a replacement lined up for Fury should the Brit opt to face Deontay Wilder instead.

With Fury now reportedly ready to pull the plug on a potential deal, Hearn finds himself short of backup options for an opponent for Joshua.

That has put the power back in Fury's back pocket.

Warren says that Fury not only wants more money from the Matchroom boss, he also wants the money guaranteed by a bank.

It is currently unclear how much the two-time world champion is asking for, but it is likely to be more than the $3m he received for his rematch with Wilder.

Both parties still have plenty of time in which to iron out any issues as the fight is rumoured to be taking place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

However, if they are unable to agree terms, Fury could switch his attention to Wilder instead.

