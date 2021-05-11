Becky Downie posts touching tribute and Olympic pledge to late brother Josh

Becky Downie has posted a heartfelt tribute to her late brother, who tragically passed away on May 6th aged just 24. Josh, who was a cricketer and PE teacher, collapsed during practice and died from a heart attack later in the evening.

In a promise to her younger brother, Downie posted a clip of her routine on the uneven bars to her Twitter account. The tweet reads: "The hardest 3 days of my life but I didn’t come this far to only come this far. I know Josh would want me to take it as far as I could go & I owe it to myself to finish what I started. Doing it for us both."

The gymnastics trials ahead of the Tokyo Olympics have been delayed in order to give Downie and her sister Ellie the best possible chance at qualifying for the Games. The sisters continue to vie for a spot on the Team GB squad this summer, despite the heartache they and their family are feeling.

Becky Downie has been representing her country since 2006 and boasts a total of 14 senior medals across her career. The 29-year-old won two golds in the 2014 Commonwealth Games for her team effort as well as her performance on the uneven bars. She also scooped two gold medals in the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Downie will be pushing for Tokyo qualification this summer and will be hoping to add her first Olympic medal to her tally. Her efforts in Beijing in 2008 saw her finish 12th overall, with a ninth-place finish overall for Team GB. She failed to qualify for London 2012, but contributed to her nation's best ever Olympic result in women's gymnastics since 1928 in the Rio Games.

After both Downie sisters earned their first World Championship medals in 2019 – a silver and bronze respectively – they'll be hungry to build on their success in Tokyo and honour their brother's memory.

