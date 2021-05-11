Rangers are looking at a sensational move to bring James Carragher to the club amid his impressive exploits with Wigan Athletic.

What is the latest Rangers transfer news?

GIVEMESPORT understands that the Scottish champions have been keeping a close eye on the central defender while Everton are also keen on the 18-year-old.

Indeed, with the Gers scouting Latics striker Kyle Joseph - who Celtic are also interested in - Carragher's performances have also attracted their attention and the player will be available on a free this summer.

Who is James Carragher?

The teenager is the son of former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher, who obviously has a close connection with Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

A central defender like his father, Carragher left the Anfield giants in 2017 and moved to Wigan, where he has played in youth teams alongside the likes of Tottenham's Alfie Devine and the aforementioned Joseph.

While Wigan would be entitled to compensation were he to move up to Glasgow, the fee would be considerably cheaper for the Ibrox side than for an English club, given the cross-border rules.

Back in April 2019, the League One club's official website described the teenager as a player 'who shows great leadership skills for someone so young, is highly competitive in his game and is a strong one-vs-one defender.'

How many games has Carragher played for Wigan?

The defender is yet to truly break into the Latcis' first-team but has regularly featured in the FA Youth Cup - a tournament his father won back in 1996 - playing in four of Wigan's five games in that competition this season.

Does anybody else want to sign him?

Everton have reportedly scouted the player and the Liverpool Echo recently revealed the Premier League side had opened talks about a compensation fee, though also claimed Wigan would have to lower their demands if their interest were to be taken any further.

Who else are Rangers looking at this summer?

GMS also understands Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer is of interest to the Scottish champions and the club have asked for details on the kind of deal it would take to tempt the Championship club into selling.

Britt Assombalonga, meanwhile, has also been looked at as a potential signing as he gears up to leave Middlesbrough in a matter of weeks.

Promisingly, while Ryan Kent is once again a target for Leeds United, figures behind the scenes at Ibrox believe the winger is likely to stay at the club this summer.

