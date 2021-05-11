Liverpool transfer gossip: Reds admire "exceptional" Leeds star who Jurgen Klopp has praised

According to the Athletic, Liverpool are believed to be admirers of Leeds forward Patrick Bamford.

What’s the latest news involving Patrick Bamford?

Bamford extended his contract at Leeds as of last summer, meaning that he is tied to the club beyond 2022, based on reports from the Athletic.

The 27-year-old has become a key player at Leeds and the supporters will be keen to finally witness Premier League football at Elland Road with Bamford as one of the attractions.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Bamford?

Prior to Leeds' 1-1 draw with Liverpool after a late goal rescued a point for the home side, Jurgen Klopp had been full of praise for Bamford, appreciating both his scoring capabilities and his work-rate.

As per the Athletic, Klopp said, "What a player, Bamford! I can remember people saying, 'Leeds need a proper goalscorer, Bamford is not good enough', stuff like this. I'm happy he proved them all wrong.

"He's an exceptional player. The work-rate is outstanding and he still plays the football he plays and scores goals. It's a nice career, a little bit later than others but still very impressive."

How many goals has Bamford scored this season?

Bamford's remarkable rise this season has seen him clinch 15 Premier League goals which puts him among the top names in English football as the sixth highest scorer in the division.

Despite his goalscoring exploits, his creativity has also been impressive for Leeds and he has registered seven assists in the Premier League according to WhoScored, more than any player in the Liverpool squad with Firmino his closest challenger (6).

The English poacher has also achieved 2.9 shots per game which, due to his clinical nature, would make him a strong asset if he were to join a better side like Liverpool.

Would Bamford be a good replacement for Firmino?

Despite Bamford not being the glamourous big-name signing that many fans would crave, the Leeds forward could offer a similar work-rate to Firmino and can even replicate his creativity as he has scored and assisted more than the Brazilian in the league.

Klopp has already expressed his admiration for the 27-year-old and as a side that have been desperate for goals with Mohamed Salah very much carrying the rest of the squad on 20 in the Premier League, Bamford would take some of that pressure off the Egyptian's shoulders as the likes of Sadio Mane and Firmino have both struggled for consistency throughout this season.

Firmino turns 30 this year and with just two years remaining on his contract this summer, now seems like the best time to look at Bamford as a potential replacement.

His goals have dried up in recent seasons and after scoring 15 times in the Premier League in the 2017/18 season, he has never matched that with just 12, nine and six in the following campaigns.

