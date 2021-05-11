Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Update surfaces regarding Joao Carvalho's Reds future

After an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Nottingham Forest will be determined to push on next year under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton.

Having already led Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to promotion to the Premier League during his managerial career, the 62-year-old will be determined to replicate this feat in the not-too-distant future at the City Ground.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier with the Reds, it is imperative that Hughton gets his recruitment spot-on this summer as a failure to do so may lead to another season of struggle.

Whilst the Forest boss will already be looking at potential targets, he may first have to wave goodbye to one of the club's outcasts if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Spanish outlet La Voz de Almeria, Joao Carvalho could end up making a permanent switch to Almeria following a change in management at the club.

The Rojiblancos currently have the opportunity to exercise an option in the midfielder's loan deal which will allow them to purchase him during the upcoming transfer window.

Following Almeria's decision to appoint Rubi as their manager last month, Carvalho has been re-instated to the club's starting eleven.

Having helped his side secure a 1-0 victory over Club Deportivo Tenerife last weekend, the 24-year-old could be in line to make his 29th league appearance for the Rojiblancos in their clash with Albacete on Saturday.

After initially making a positive start to life at Forest following his move from Benfica by providing 12 direct goal contributions during the 2018/19 campaign, Carvalho was then used sparingly by former manager Sabri Lamouchi as he was limited to 23 league appearances before being loaned out to Almeria last year.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst there is no doubting Carvalho's talent, he has lacked consistency during his time at Forest and thus there is no guarantee that he will be able to make a difference next season if Almeria decide not to sign him.

Furthermore, when you consider that the midfielder has only managed to provide three assists for the Rojiblancos this season, it is clear to see that he has struggled in terms of his final product in recent months.

Although Forest will need to improve their creativity in the Championship next season, Carvalho's return may not solve this particular issue.

Therefore, it may be time for the Reds to cut their losses on the midfielder who has ultimately failed to live up to expectations following his £13.2m move in 2018.

News Now - Sport News