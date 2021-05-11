Sometimes, all we need in life to keep us happy is Conor McGregor live on a podcast, that, too, the one that Joe Rogan wreaks havoc on.

Imagine. Rogan and McGregor facing the mic live and the next thing you know the brash Irishman has challenged the host himself to a bout in Abu Dhabi and Eddie Hearn’s in the office already to get the contract exchanged.

Now, you might think this is a joke, but all of this could be a possibility and it has come from The Notorious himself.

Well, McGregor and Rogan fighting each other with Hearn as the promoter isn't a possibility, but the pair of them chatting together on a podcast truly could happen!

When asked if he would ever go on Rogan’s podcast during a Twitter Q&A, McGregor couldn't hide the fact that it's something he would love to do.

He quoted the tweet from the fan and replied saying: “I’d love to! I feel at some stage we should! I’ve a lot of respect for Joe. He shouted me out before anyone else in the UFC also. Before I had signed with the company.”

Whatever it is that Conor’s having for dinner these days, it sure is working wonders.

The UFC double champion has been feeding the world with surprises aplenty over the last few weeks, from a recent Q&A session to calling out and challenging welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

As if the agreement, of sorts, to go on Rogan's podcast wasn’t enough, in the same Q&A, when asked if he would buy Manchester United, he sent an entire fanbase into a frenzy.

“A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest,” he wrote.

“To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open.”

McGregor being the owner of a football club? That could only go wrong, surely?!

For a moment, let’s imagine United under the ownership of McGregor. Every signing will be followed by him rubbing it in, every win will be followed by him running all over Old Trafford and every defeat accompanied by a Twitter rant.

It's something that may start well and sound great on paper, but the end would be absolutely box-office for everyone but United fans.

Throw Jose Mourinho in and you have yourself the Theatre of Doom.

