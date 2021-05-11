Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Ilias Chair's future

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton will be looking to add to his squad this summer following an impressive end to the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

The Hoops sealed a ninth place finish last weekend in the second-tier after beating Luton Town on the final day of the season.

In order to launch a potential push for promotion next year, QPR will not only have to get their recruitment spot-on but they will also have to fend off interest elsewhere for some of their best players.

Although the upcoming transfer window is not set to open until next month, Hoops midfielder Ilias Chair is already the subject of speculation.

According to a report by The Athletic, the 23-year-old is currently being tracked by Watford, Anderlecht, Club Brugge, Bologna and Genoa.

A key player for QPR last season, Chair delivered a host of impressive displays in the Championship for his side as he provided 12 direct goal contributions in 45 league appearances.

Currently flourishing under the guidance of Warburton, the midfielder could turn out to be a pivotal player for the Hoops during the 2021/22 campaign if they can convince to stay this summer.

Whilst the Hornets are understood be keen on signing Chair, a fresh report by the Watford Observer has revealed that QPR are not interested in selling him and a formal approach has yet to be made by Xisco Munoz's side.

With the midfielder's existing deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium set to run until 2025, any potential suitor would have to pay a significant in the coming months if they are to convince the Hoops to alter their stance.

1 of 15 What is Kane's Tottenham Hotspur shirt number? 20 8 9 10

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although QPR will be doing everything in their power to keep Chair at the club, they may have a difficult task on their hands due to the temptation of Premier League football.

Having sold Eberechi Eze last summer to Crystal Palace following his impressive 2019/20 campaign, the Hoops cannot afford to let another one of their exciting talents leave if their ambition is to secure a return to the top-flight in the not-too-distant future.

After achieving a breakthrough season with the Hoops in which he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.78 in the second-tier, Chair could potentially reach new heights if he decided to stay at QPR during the upcoming transfer window.

Therefore, instead of selling the former Stevenage loanee, Warburton should instead consider building a team around him as doing so may lead to a great deal of success next season.

News Now - Sport News