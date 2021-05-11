The WWE 2K22 video game is hotly anticipated amongst wrestling fans.

In 2020, the franchise skipped their annual release in order to focus on improving the title after launching WWE 2K20 to a poor reception the year prior.

With gaming recently moving to next-generation consoles in the form of the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, it was the perfect opportunity for 2K to concentrate on their newest title.

While a launch date for the game is yet to be officially confirmed, WWE 2K22 is expected to launch later this year.

The developers have remained tight-lipped on what fans can expect from the title, but this week, have revealed some exciting behind-the-scenes footage of the new game in a trailer for their 'Dev Diaries' content series.

2K and Visual Concepts will be offering a sneak peek at the developmental process behind WWE 2K22 with videos and trailers that provide ongoing access to work-in-progress production and development.

You can check out the first trailer below:

Very exciting. More content has been promised over the next few weeks, with the full press release from 2K reading:

"2K and Visual Concepts will be offering a sneak peek at the development process behind the forthcoming WWE® 2K22 video game with a new social media content series providing ongoing access to work-in-progress production and development.

"The first video message in what will be an ongoing series of multi-platform content drops is now live on the official WWE 2K22 developer Twitter and Instagram accounts, with more content to come in subsequent weeks.

"Promising frequent and in-depth communication with press, content creators and the WWE 2K community, the Visual Concepts team will offer a transparent look at the work being done to make a great WWE 2K22 experience, as well as the first steps toward an even stronger franchise in the future.

"Check back for regular updates over the coming weeks, touching on many elements of the game including character models, arena designs, motion capture, facial scanning, audio samples, material textures, and more."

