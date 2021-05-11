Watford transfer rumours: Hornets eyeing up swoop for West Brom loanee Mbaye Diagne

Having achieved an immediate return to the Premier League following last year's relegation to the Championship, Watford could now be in for a busy summer of transfer activity.

A spectacular transformation under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz resulted in the club securing promotion to the top-flight last month alongside Norwich City.

Whilst the Spaniard already has a number of quality players at his disposal, he may need to add to his attacking options in the coming months in order for his side to have the best chance of competing at the highest level.

Whereas Joao Pedro netted nine goals in the second-tier last season, he has only played three games in the Premier League and thus may struggle to lead the line for Watford.

Meanwhile, Andre Gray and Isaac Success have only managed to score a combined total of 25 goals in the Premier League despite making 115 and 54 appearances in this division respectively.

Taking this into consideration, it is hardly a surprise that Watford have already been linked with a move for a centre-forward ahead of the upcoming window.

According to Sky Sports, the Hornets have reportedly entered the race to sign Mbaye Diagne from Turkish side Galatasaray with Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace also thought to be keeping tabs on the forward's current situation.

The 29-year-old, who has earned nine caps at international level for Senegal during his career, is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

Whilst Diagne was unable to prevent the Baggies from suffering relegation to the Championship earlier this month, he has indicated some signs of promise for Sam Allardyce's side by providing five direct goal contributions in 15 league appearances.

According to Football Insider, Galatasaray have placed an £8m price-tag on the forward amid considerable interest from a number of Premier League sides.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Diagne has illustrated that he can be a real handful for Premier League defenders this season, he may not necessarily suit Watford's style of play due to the fact that his distribution is relatively poor.

Whilst the forward has averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.72 in the top-flight, he has only completed 62.1% of his passes which is the third-worst total recorded by an outfield Baggies player.

With the jury still out on whether Diagne is good enough to spearhead an attack at this level, Watford ought to steer clear of spending a considerable fee on him.

By switching their focus this summer to signing an attacker who fits their system and has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in the Premier League, the Hornets could end up achieving a relative amount of success next year.

