The tag team division in WWE has had some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. From The Dudley Boys to The New Day, The Hardy Boyz to The Usos, plenty of teams have come and gone from the company and left a huge legacy behind with them.

It isn't just the main roster that has seen some of the best teams to grace the squared circle. NXT has an outstanding roster with the likes of the Black and Gold Brand's Tag Team Champions MSK, Imperium, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma to name a few.

But with the current crop of talent looking to make a name for themselves, who, if they could, would they like to face from years gone by?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, NXT Tag Team Champions, Nash Carter and Wes Lee, known as MSK, revealed they would, if given the opportunity, like to face legendary teams such as The Hardy Boyz, The New Day and The Usos.

Carter, who pays homage to Jeff Hardy by using the Swanton Bomb, believes these three teams are 'the pinnacle' of the division.

“The Hardy Boyz. They were the reason why I wanted to be a tag team wrestler, they're the influences to my style. Jeff doing this Swanton [Bomb], I do Swanton because of Jeff," he said.

“Yeah, definitely them. And honestly, I would love to do [The] New Day and The Usos. They again, held the tag team wrestling standard for all these years and they're the pinnacle,"

Fellow MSK member Lee went on to say how he prefers facing 'odd ball teams' due to them being the opposite of him and Nash.

“I can honestly say that I like odd ball teams, because we're so cohesive, that it takes something opposite of us to really, like, make us pull something out a little bit more," he said.

He continued by listing another interesting pairing, as well as best friends former seven-time Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian:

“Aleister [Black] and Ricochet. When they won [the Dusty Cup] that was a nice little combination, it would be nice to go against those two. But in regards to like, solidify tag teams that have done it. Yeah, New Day 100 percent, The Usos and if we could, I mean, The Hardyz would be great, Edge and Christian, they'd be cool and a little nostalgic.”

I don't know about you, but some of these matches sound brilliant. If the WWE Universe gets to see at least one of these dream matches, I'm sure we'll be in for a show-stealing bout.

