Ellie Roebuck: Manchester City keeper shares adorable photo of biggest fan

An adorable photo of Ellie Roebuck’s biggest fan has gone viral on Twitter.

The photo of Anastasia, posted by her mum Zoe Alison Hill, has been liked more than 26,500 times. It shows Anastasia in full Manchester City kit, replicating the pose of a cut-out Ellie Roebuck on the wall behind her.

Anastasia is wearing Roebuck’s orange Puma boots in the photo, with her mum joking that she will soon have to buy her daughter matching gloves as well.

“Anastasia what about the orange gloves mummy,” her tweet said. “We got her the football boots for winning her first trophy last Saturday.”

Roebuck, who plays in goal for Manchester City, has previously sent Anastasia a pair of goalkeeping gloves for her birthday. The 21-year-old also shared the latest photo of Anastasia with the caption: “Little star in the making!!”.

Roebuck has starred for Manchester City this season, racking up 11 clean sheets as her team finished second in the WSL. She also looks set to appear for Team GB at the Olympic Games this summer after earning two England caps this year.

