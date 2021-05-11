If anyone had any doubts about Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, he put that to bed with as comprehensive a win as it can get against Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday night.

The Mexican got the job done despite suffering a blunder during his entrance to the ring. The blunder in question was him standing on the entrance too long, however, when you're as good as Canelo, you can do what you want.

However, that didn’t stop him from doing what he does best after beating yet another British boxer.

Matthew Hatton, Ryan Rhodes, Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith and now Saunders has been added to that ever-growing list.

After doing the job comprehensively in the ring, it was celebration time for Canelo and his team backstage, before it was interrupted by boxing promoter Hearn.

You know what the Mexican did straight away? He asked Hearn who’s next.

Here’s how the entire conversation went, as seen in a behind-the-scenes footage posted by DAZN on their official YouTube channel.

“Who’s next?” Canelo teasingly asked.

“September?” Hearn responded.

The Mexican then proceeded to really lay Hearn out.

“My friend, with all my respect, I told you – easy money. It is what it is.”

And even Hearn had no rejoinder to come back with, so he just demonstrated his acceptance before reminding Canelo that he stayed out there for a little too long.

“Unbelievable night, crazy. You were so excited, you stayed on the stage too long for the music.”

Canelo then said: “Hey, I thought somebody was gonna tell me, ‘You need to walk.”

“It was cool because the last part of your ring walk was just [fans chanting] ‘Canelo, Canelo!’” Hearn replied.

“It was like you did it deliberately.”

And then Canelo thought of ending it: “Yeah, you could hear all the people singing.”

He didn’t only boss the ring, but he also bossed this exchange with Hearn.

The man of the moment is now setting his sights on a unification bout with IBF champion Caleb Plant. He has made no secret of his intentions, by the way.

"That's the plan," Alvarez said following his win.

"That's the plan, to go for the belt. I'm coming, man. I'm coming for the belt. I hope that fight is made easy and we give the fans that fight."

