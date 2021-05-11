Nintendo Switch Pro: Release Date, Price, News, Controller And Everything You Need To Know

The Nintendo Switch Pro is coming out soon and we have all the latest news about its release date, price and many more.

Like many consoles, companies are always looking for ways to improve consoles and bring out next generation ones, and it looks like Nintendo are doing exactly that with the Nintendo Switch Pro.

The Nintendo Switch filled a huge gap for handheld consoles when it was released and reminded fans of what the PSP and Nintendo DS had to offer.

Here is everything you need to know about the news surrounding the possible new console.

Such a console has been rumoured for months, and the Switch Pro was one of many possible names, but it seems like Nintendo have finally made their decision on the name.

Latest News

UPDATE, 11 May: The Switch Pro was discussed by company Corp on May 10th, and this company are expecting the handheld console to come out soon.

Nintendo Switch Pro Release Date

We know that it is very unlikely that the Switch Pro will come out soon, and with the world just coming towards the end of a pandemic, it might be hard to judge when it might be released as there is not an official confirmation date.

Some rumours back this up and believe that we will not see this new console in 2021.

Nintendo Switch Pro Price

We are in very early doors for this new console, as it was only confirmed recently, therefore the price is still unknown.

The moment we find out, we will provide you with updates here.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has been out for a while now for players who want a proper controller instead of just the handheld console.

Players who want to buy this controller can do so here.

Switch Pro Key Features

There was possible hope that games for the new console were going to be 4K ready, but this has basically been denied by Nintendo.

However we do know the console will have an OLED screen and that it will use the same chip as the Nintendo Switch Lite. This was the Mariko system-on-chip.

Will the Nintendo Switch Pro have exclusive games?

The Nintendo Switch has not had any exclusive games in the past, and there is little to tell us that this will be any different when the new generation console will come out.

