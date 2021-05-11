Fernandes, Lampard, De Bruyne: The most prolific midfielder in every season since 00/01

What a season Bruno Fernandes is having!

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Bruno Fernandes has been lighting up the Premier League in 2020/21.

The Manchester United midfielder has been incredible throughout his first full season in English football, scoring and assisting goals for fun.

In 34 Premier League appearances, the Portuguese playmaker has netted 17 goals and provided 11 assists, numbers that have made him one of the big favourites to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Fernandes' instant adaptation to the English top-flight got us thinking about how his output compares to other midfielders in the 21st century.

So what we've done is used Transfermarkt to work out the most prolific midfielder (by definition on the stats-based website) in each full campaign since the turn of the millennium.

Only players who operated in one of Europe's top divisions have been considered for selection, while only goal contributions in league action have been taken into account.

Let's take a look at the winner from each season...

2000/01 | Rivaldo (Barcelona) - 33

Games: 35

Goals: 23

Assists: 10

2001/02 | Michael Ballack (Bayer Leverkusen) - 25

Games: 29

Goals: 17

Assists: 8

2002/03 | Deco (FC Porto) - 27

Games: 30

Goals: 10

Assists: 17

2003/04 | Robert Pires (Arsenal) - 25

Games: 36

Goals: 14

Assists: 11

2004/05 | Marcelinho Paraíba (Hertha Berlin) - 31

Games: 32

Goals: 18

Assists: 31

2005/06 | Ronaldinho (Barcelona) - 35

Games: 29

Goals: 17

Assists: 18

2006/07 | Ronaldinho (Barcelona) - 30

Games: 32

Goals: 21

Assists: 9

2007/08 | Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal) - 27

Games: 32

Goals: 7

Assists: 20

2008/09 | Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona) - 29

Games: 35

Goals: 6

Assists: 23

2009/10 | Frank Lampard (Chelsea) - 38

Games: 36

Goals: 22

Assists: 16

2010/11 | Nene (Paris Saint-Germain) - 27

Games: 35

Goals: 14

Assists: 13

2011/12 | Nene (Paris Saint-Germain) - 34

Games: 35

Goals: 21

Assists: 13

2012/13 | Juan Mata (Chelsea) - 28

Games: 35

Goals: 11

Assists: 17

2013/14 | Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - 30

Games: 30

Goals: 16

Assists: 14

2014/15 | Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburg) - 31

Games: 34

Goals: 10

Assists: 21

2015/16 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) - 31

Games: 31

Goals: 11

Assists: 20

2016/17 | Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) - 27

Games: 37

Goals: 18

Assists: 9

2017/18 | Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool & Barcelona) - 26

Games: 32

Goals: 14

Assists: 12

2018/19 | Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon) - 33

Games: 33

Goals: 20

Assists: 13

2019/20 | Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 33

Games: 35

Goals: 13

Assists: 20

Ronaldinho, Nene and De Bruyne are currently the three players to have finished a season in the 21st century as Europe's most prolific midfielder on two separate occasions.

Fernandes will almost certainly become the fourth, with the United star currently six goal contributions ahead of second-placed Pedro Goncalves in the 2020/21 standings.

Lampard's haul of 38 goal involvements in a single season is the record for a midfielder this century and it's one that will be incredibly hard to break - even for Fernandes.

The Portuguese came quite close in 2018/19 at Sporting Lisbon, but he still fell five short of Lampard's total in 2009/10.

Proof, if it was needed, that the Chelsea legend is still the finest goalscoring midfielder of modern times.

