Manchester United transfer news: Teenage rising star wanted at Old Trafford

According to Tipsbladet, Manchester United are after FC Nordsjaelland attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana.

What’s the latest news involving Kamaldeen Sulemana?

The 19-year-old forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, however Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the Ghanaian, based on a report by Tipsbladet.

The report also claimed that Dutch giants Ajax had an offer for the player rejected this winter, but remain keen.

Man United want to clinch a major signing BEFORE the Euros! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What are Sulemana’s career statistics?

Sulemana has predominantly played his football from the left wing, although he has proved his versatility having played at centre forward and right wing at times in his career.

Since his debut in 2019, the FC Nordsjaelland attacker has scored 14 goals in all competitions according to Transfermarkt. He also has six assists to his name, all of which have come in the Danish league in the current season.

20 goal contributions in 40 games are impressive numbers for such a young talent and it is no surprise that some of Europe's top clubs are after him.

What is Sulemana's potential?

The 19-year-old has already made an appearance on the international scene having been capped by Ghana on two occasions against Mali and Qatar.

Sulemane has been regularly scouted by Ajax and according to Tipsbladet, the Dutch outfit's chief scout and sporting director were present in a previous match against FC Copenhagen.

As previously stated, his career stats in Denmark prove that Sulemana holds a lot of promise for the future, and he is targeting the very top.

In an interview with Canal 9, as per Tipsbladet, the forward said he was aware of the interest around him and emphasised that he is ready to make the step up.

He said; “I just want to play for a really good club. I would like to play in the Champions League.”

However, he also stressed that his playing time at his future club will be crucial to him, which could make a move to Ajax the more sensible option instead of United.

How does this fit into United's transfer policy?

The Red Devils seem to have shifted their transfer policy in recent seasons towards signing young prospects that could impact the club in the future rather than in the present.

The signings of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri seem to have signalled a new way of manoeuvring in the transfer window and Sulemana appears to be a similar kind of acquisition.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

Diallo has only been handed limited substitute appearances this season and Pellistri has struggled to make an impact on loan for Deportivo Alaves with just nine appearances and no goal contributions.

If Sulemana were to sign for United, perhaps a loan move or a season with the U23s would suit him best to ensure he gets the game-time he craves.

News Now - Sport News