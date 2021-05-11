Summer Transfer Window 2021: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

With the 2020/21 campaign reaching a crescendo in Europe's top divisions, attention will soon turn to the upcoming transfer window.

As clubs look to bolster to their squads in order to achieve domestic and European success, there is bound to be some eye-catching moves this summer.

So when does the transfer window open? When it does it close? Which players are going to move?

Let us shed some light below...

When the does the transfer window open?

With excitement building ahead of what could be a blockbuster summer in terms of transfers, a date has now been revealed for when the upcoming window is set to open.

According to Goal, Premier League clubs will be able to sign players from Wednesday 9th June.

Meanwhile, teams in the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A will have to wait until July 1st to add to their respective squads.

With the delayed European Championship set to place next month, it will be intriguing to see whether players involved in this tournament move on to pastures new as a result of their displays for their countries.

When does the transfer window close?

Whilst last year's window was moved due to the delay of the 2019/20 campaign, the 2021 summer window is set to close on August 31st for clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A.

Whereas teams will be hoping to complete their business before this deadline, there has been many last-gasp moves in the past and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if we are in for another exciting final day.

The Premier League is set to kick-off on August 14th which means that the sides playing in this division will be able to check out the strength of their squads before opting to make any late moves.

Which players are going to move?

Although there will be an abundance of transfer activity this summer, the focus of many supporters will be on the futures of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Three outstanding talents who would be an asset to any side in Europe, it will be intriguing to see whether they stay at their respective clubs or move on during the upcoming window.

Sancho, who has reached double figures in terms of goals and assists for Borussia Dortmund this season, is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool whilst Mbappe is being touted as a potential target for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports recently reported that Haaland will not be allowed to leave the Signal Iduna Park for anything less than £150m amid interest from Manchester City, United, Barcelona, Chelsea and Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos.

Spanish news outlet Sport has revealed that Barca are willing to listen to offers for Phillipe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite as they look to raise funds to secure the services of the Dortmund striker.

News Now - Sport News