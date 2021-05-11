Mike Tyson has recently revealed who the toughest opponent he ever faced was and it'll come as no surprise that the man he chose is non-other than Evander Holyfield.

Iron Mike's boxing career is nothing short of impressive. He holds a professional record of 50 wins, six losses and two no contests, with 44 of those 50 wins coming via knockout.

He has only ever lost six bouts and two of them came at the hands of fellow American Holyfield.

Evander Holyfield knocked Kid Dynamite out in 1996 to claim the WBA heavyweight title. He retained it seven months later after Tyson was disqualified for that notorious biting incident.

When asked who was his toughest to finish off, Tyson told his Hotboxin' podcast: "F****** Holyfield. Yeah, he's a f****** monster.

"You've gotta shoot this motherf***** man!"

While both men are retired, there has been a discussion about a trilogy, exhibition match later this year.

Tyson already returned to the ring last year and could try to redeem himself against Evander Holyfield nearly 25 years on.

Only two of Holyfield's 10 professional defeats were by KO, while Tyson was stopped five times during his 20-year career.

When asked if he remembers the times he got knocked out, Tyson said: “S***, all of them. I was never unconscious and stuff. I remember all of them.

“This is interesting. You never know what’s gonna happen. Some guys, they’re knocked out, but they’re fighting.

“Sometimes when you hit a guy and you don’t feel it, like you missed him.

"'Oh s***! That’s a bad one. That’s bad.' That’s just clean, just went right through him. Boom. Out cold, snoring. Sometimes they snore.

"Sometimes you hit a guy and he’s conscious, everything’s cool with him, he’s not hurt, but his legs are all over.

1 of 20 Which New York borough was Mike Tyson born in? Brooklyn Queens The Bronx Manhattan

"He can’t stop his legs from moving. He’s doing the dance, he can’t stop."

Their second fight earned The Baddest Man on the Planet a whopping $30m, despite the fight only lasting three rounds before the disqualification for biting.

News Now - Sport News