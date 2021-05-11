Being a WWE Superstar is something that many young children grow up and aspire to be. Over the years the company has had some of the biggest names in the professional wresting industry step into the squared circle.

From Hulk Hogan to The Rock and Trish Stratus to Molly Holly. The list of legends past and present have made the WWE what it is today.

With being on the main roster comes its perks, especially when each individual puts their body on the line every time the step into the ring. As such, the Superstars earn a decent pay check ranging from millions to hundreds of thousands and tens of thousands.

As good as this sounds however, numerous individuals still have to pay for their own travel and accommodation to different venues.

It has recently been rumoured that "The Man" Becky Lynch has signed a new $1 million deal upon her return to the company. This had us thinking, who earns what in the sports entertainment world?

According to reports 16-time World Champion John Cena tops the list, earning a staggering $8.5 million a year, not bad for a part-timer.

Following him is "The Head of The Table" Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion earns an impressive $5 million annually.

The Women's division looks significantly different to their male counter parts, with the highest earner being Ronda Rousey on $1.5 million

A similarity however between the individuals who earn the second highest amount is present, with Lynch earning significantly less than what Rousey does.

You can see the rest of the reported base salaries below:

Top paid male WWE Superstars:

John Cena $8.5million

Roman Reigns $5million

Randy Orton $4.5million

AJ Styles $3.5million

Seth Rollins $3million

Goldberg $3million

The Miz $2.5million

Kevin Owens $2million

Dolph Ziggler $1.5million

Sheamus $1million

Jeff Hardy $1million

Bray Wyatt $1million

Jinder Mahal $900,000

Top paid women's WWE Superstars:

Ronda Rousey $1.5 million

Becky Lynch $1million

Charlotte Flair $550,000

Alexa Bliss $350,000

Natalya $300,000

Sasha Banks $250,000

Asuka $250,000

Dana Brooke $200,000

Bayley $200,000

Lana $200,000

Naomi $180,000

Carmella $120,000

Nia Jax $100,000

