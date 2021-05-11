Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

With the summer transfer window set to open for English clubs next month and European sides in July, it could turn out to be a hectic few months as managers look to bolster their squads.

In order for the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal to close the gap to Manchester City in the top-flight next season, it is imperative that they get their recruitment spot-on.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Real Madrid will be looking to assemble teams that are capable of achieving Champions League glory next year.

Here in our live transfer blog, we keep you up to date with the latest rumours and gossip concerning some of the world's best players and biggest clubs...

Latest Transfer News - 11/05/2021

Manchester United closing in on first deal of the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is closing in on his first signing of the summer as United are set to bolster their goalkeeping options.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils are set to seal a deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton who could potentially replace Sergio Romero who has been linked with a move to Serie A side Roma.

Heaton has been forced to watch on from the sidelines at Villa Park this season due to the presence of Emiliano Martinez and is available on a free transfer due to the fact that his current deal expires next month.

Liverpool eyeing up swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Dennis Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Dennis Zakaria has emerged as a target for Liverpool, according to German news outlet Bild.

The report has revealed that the Switzerland international could be allowed to leave the Bundesliga side for a fee believed to be in the region of £18m.

With Zakaria set to enter the final year of his contract at Monchengladbach this summer, the German club could be tempted to cash on him.

Arsenal linked with summer switch for forward Moussa Dembele

Arsenal could bolster their attacking options this summer by signing forward Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners may have to be pay £25m in order to secure the 24-year-old's signature.

Whilst Dembele is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, the Spanish side have yet to make a decision on whether to exercise the option to buy him for £30m due to the fact that the France international has yet to score for the club.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Tottenham defender Serge Aurier ahead of potential swoop

Real Madrid are looking into the possibility of strengthening their defensive options by signing Serge Aurier from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Foot Mercato, Los Blancos could draft in the Ivory Coast international as back-up option to Dani Carvajal for a fee believed to be in the region of €12m (£10.3m).

With Aurier set to enter the final year of his contract in North London, Tottenham may opt to cash in on him this summer.

Barcelona ready to swap Miralem Pjanic for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Barcelona are looking to include Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, according to Spanish news outlet Sport.

Since joining the Blaugrana last year from Juventus, the 31-year-old has only featured on 17 occasions in La Liga due to the presence of Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong.

Whilst Chelsea are reportedly keen to secure Pjanic's services, Barcelona want to include the Bosnian in a deal which would see Jorginho move to the Camp Nou.

Manchester United step up their Harry Kane pursuit

The Red Devils stepped up their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane last weekend by sending chief scout Jim Lawlor to watch him in action last weekend, according to Football Insider.

Reports earlier this month suggested that United were readying a £90m bid for the England international.

However, it has since emerged that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is unwilling to sell Kane for anything less than £175m due to his importance to the club.

Barcelona open contract renewal talks with Lionel Messi

Barcelona have opened talks with forward Lionel Messi about potentially extending his stay at the Camp Nou, according to Spanish news outlet Diario Sport.

The 33-year-old's current deal is set to expire next month and his father Jorge has held several meetings with the club's president Joan Laporta about what the future holds for his son.

Providing that the two parties are able to reach an agreement, Messi could remain at the club that he has played for during the entirety of his career.

Manchester United could sign Jadon Sancho before this summer's European Championship

According to Bild, the Red Devils want to complete a move for Jadon Sancho before the start of the delayed European Championships next month.

United are understood to be willing to open negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the winger and hope to secure his services for €90m (£77.4m).

Despite missing a chunk of the current campaign due to injury, Sancho has still managed to reach double-figures in terms of goals and assists in the Bundesliga and could be in line to feature for England in the Euros.

