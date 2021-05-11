Premier 15s and Wimbledon: Where to watch women's sport in person this summer

As of May 17th, fans will once again be allowed to attend live women's sporting events across the country. In Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest update on the coronavirus pandemic, he announced that restrictions are set to relax even further with plans to "unlock the turnstiles" of sporting venues.

With plenty of events lined up between now and the end of the year, here's a list of the major competitions coming up that will allow supporters into the stands.

Premier 15s final

The top tier of women's rugby union is nearing the grand finale. The occasion, which will be hosted at Kingsholm in Gloucester, will allow up to 3,276 fans into the venue on the day.

Before we reach the final though, Saracens will take on Loughborough Lightning while Harlequins host Wasps in the semi-finals of the Premier 15s. It will also be broadcast live on BT Sport, as well as the final match of the 2020 season.

Having a live audience attend the Premier 15s final will be a huge boost for women's rugby after the 2019/20 campaign was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Hundred

With just a little more than two months until The Hundred begins, women's cricket will definitely benefit from having spectators at matches. After the 2020 competition was called off due to the pandemic, this year has generated a huge buzz around it.

Eight sides will compete for the first ever title of the 100-ball tournament. Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire will battle it out for the glory in the inaugural season this summer.

Venues including Old Trafford and Lord's will welcome spectators to their grounds, with limited capacity rules in place. Other locations hosting The Hundred fixtures are The Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge, Southampton, Cardiff and Headingley.

Wimbledon

For avid tennis fans, attending a Grand Slam this year could also be on the cards. Wimbledon will be able to welcome spectators into the stands as of June 28th, when the tournament gets underway. It will run until July 11th, giving fans just under two weeks of competitive action this summer.

Simona Halep won the 2019 Wimbledon Open singles tournament, with Barbora Strýcová and Hsieh Su-wei triumphing in the doubles.

Fans will be keen to see world number one Ashleigh Barty in action, who set both the Miami and Stuttgart Open alight with her unrivalled performances.

FA Cup

The 2020/21 season's FA Cup is heading into its fifth round of fixtures. New dates have also been released ahead of the later stages in the competition, with the quarter-finals and onwards trickling into next season due to the delay caused by lockdown restrictions.

The quarters are set to take place on September 29th and the semi-finals will be on October 31st. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on December 5th, coinciding with 100 years since the FA ban on women's football.

Reigning champions Manchester City will be looking to retain their crown once again and make it their third consecutive FA Cup title.

