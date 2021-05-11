It was recently announced that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will be meeting in the boxing ring and many will be wondering who is the favourite to win the fight.

It is crazy to imagine the two fighting; Paul is a YouTuber with over 20 million subscribers while Mayweather is an undefeated boxing legend with 50 wins to his name.

Mayweather will be coming out of his retirement to face the influencer and the two have recently been exchanging in a War of Words.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Betting Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Who Is The Favourite To Win The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight?

Whereas Floyd Mayweather’s boxing career is one of the greatest to go down in history, Logan Paul and his start to his boxing career has not been good at all.

He fought fellow YouTuber KSI following a fierce rivalry, and the British YouTuber came out on top in the second fight between the two following a draw in the first fight.

With Mayweather having such an illustrious career and being undefeated, it is no shock to see him as a favourite currently and this will not change in the build up to the fight in Miami on June 6th.

Betting Odds

In terms of the betting markets, Mayweather is so far clear as a favourite and odds aren’t great if you wanted to bet on him, and you can get odds of around 1/25.

A draw is around 25/1, whilst if you wanted to make the bold move of betting on Logan Paul, you could come away with some fair profit as you can get odds of around 10/1.

This is an exhibition fight, which means the results will not affect their career record, therefore Mayweather will stay on 50-0 whilst Logan Paul will stay on 0-1.

Let us know who you think will win

