Shocking footage emerged on Sunday evening appearing to show Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie attacking a man on the street.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, appeared to show McBurnie punching and kneeing a man. The phone was also slapped out of the victim's hand and stamped on.

Sheffield United released a statement on Monday saying they were investigating the footage.

“Officials at Sheffield United are aware of the video circulating on social media and are currently investigating," their statement said.

It has now been reported by talkSPORT that McBurnie has been arrested and questioned following the video.

“A 24-year-old man from Knaresborough has been arrested in connection with an incident, which involved another man being assaulted," a North Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said.

“The 21-year-old victim sustained facial injuries during the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday 8 May on High Street, Knaresborough.

“The 24-year-old arrested man remains in custody at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.”

New footage has now emerged which appears to show McBurnie being provoked before the attack.

"See you later, Oli McBurnie, you s**t c**t," one of the men involved can be heard shouting.

"Championship will do you nice, mate... You're not even worth it mate, you're s**t. You're s**t as f**k mate."

After being told to put away the phone, the man replies: "Why? What are you going to do lad? Nah, f**k off mate, what are you going to do? Are you a big man, yeah?"

Jack Grealish has now reacted to the new footage on Twitter.

He wrote: "I just don’t get why some people do this nowadays and why they thinks it’s okay to just shout abuse at footballers whilst there out with family and friends. Footballers are human as well."

