Battlefield 6: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Battlefield 6 is due to launch this year and is next in line in EA’s successful wartime franchise.

Typically an all-out military warzone experience with up to 64 players, it is an exciting time for the American gaming organisation to team up with DICE once more to produce arguably one of the best first-person shooters that money can buy.

The first Battlefield, titled “1942,” was released back in September 2002 for the Playstation 2 and Xbox, and has gone on to become a phenomenal success with the following 10 main releases, with a significant number of spin-off games during that timeframe.

Information is still limited regarding Battlefield 6 and we will update this article once more details are revealed by EA and DICE.

Here is everything you need to know about Battlefield 6:

Release Date

The exact date of release for Battlefield 6 is currently unknown - but gamers have been assured that it will be at some point during 2021.

Trailer

There is no official trailer for Battlefield 6 at this time. It will be posted here once it becomes available to the public.

Leaks

We will post leaks here as soon as they become available.

Setting

Again, nothing has been confirmed in regards to this topic. With there being a series of games in the past based on both World Wars, it would not be entirely surprising to see a game set in the modern-day setting.

Maps

The maps in Battlefield V were seismic to begin with, imagining that they could get any larger than they already are is difficult to comprehend. But there has been a rumour circulating online that this could, in fact, be the case.

Various sources on Twitter have indicated that there could servers designed to have as many as 128 players in one game, meaning 64v64 combat. Nothing has been officially confirmed on this subject, but this is something to get incredibly about for all those Battlefield fans.

