Birmingham City transfer rumours: Blues keeping tabs on Brian Kinnear ahead of potential swoop

Whilst Birmingham City were unable to end the 2020/21 campaign on a positive note last weekend as they slumped to defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers, they have experienced somewhat of a renaissance in recent months under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer.

The 44-year-old guided the Blues to safety by winning five of his opening 10 games in charge of the club and will now be looking to bolster his squad this summer.

Although the upcoming transfer window isn't set to open until June, Birmingham are reportedly already keeping tabs on Rangers goalkeeper Brian Kinnear.

According to Not The Old Firm, the Blues have handed the shot-stopper a trial ahead of a potential move.

With his current deal at Rangers set to expire later this month, Kinnear has yet to agree to fresh terms at Ibrox and was recently loaned out to Annan Athletic.

Unable to tie down a starting spot during his time with the Scottish side, the keeper was limited to just two appearances in all competitions before returning to Rangers.

Yet to make his senior bow for Steven Gerrard's side, Kinnear may opt to leave the Gers in order to give himself the opportunity to play regular first-team football next season.

Birmingham currently have three goalkeepers on their books who are all contracted for next season as Neil Etheridge, Connal Trueman and Andres Prieto will be fighting for a place in Bowyer's starting eleven.

Etheridge, who joined the club during the previous summer transfer window from Cardiff City, will be confident of staying ahead of his team-mates in the pecking order at St Andrew's after making 43 appearances for the club in the Championship last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Birmingham opting to take a look at Kinnear, it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to impress Bowyer in the coming days.

Although the shot-stopper may be added to the club's Under-23 set-up if he does earn a contract, there is no reason why he cannot emerge as a contender for a starting role in the senior side in the future if he makes considerable strides in terms of his development.

However, if Bowyer isn't impressed by Kinnear's displays in training, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he decides not to sign him this summer.

By switching his focus to drafting in individuals who know exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at Championship level, the Blues boss could assemble a squad that is capable of pushing for a top-half finish in this division next season.

