The Premier League can be the cruellest of mistresses for new signings.

After all, this is the competition that made world-class players like Andriy Shevchenko, Radamel Falcao, Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria look distinctly ordinary with its brutal brand of football.

So, while everyone from Eric Cantona to Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero to Cristiano Ronaldo go onto thrive on England shores, it goes without saying that the grass isn't always greener in England.

2020/21 Premier League arrivals

And that's most certainly been the case across the 2020/21 campaign with the global situation and minimal pre-season making for one of the most unpredictable cohort of new arrivals to the league.

For some, it's paid off massively with the likes of Ruben Dias and Tomáš Souček hitting the ground running, but there have also been some expensive errors across every rung of the division.

And as the 2020/21 season comes to a close, the most disappointing signings of the bunch are now simply inescapable and Spanish newspaper Marca couldn't resist spelling them out.

The Premier League's most disappointing signings

It's always interesting to see how a European publication gauges the Premier League action that we can so often became ensconced in here in England - and this instance is certainly no different.

In fact, they've gone as far as naming 'the 15 most underwhelming signings in the Premier League from last summer's transfer window' with plenty of big names strolling into their crosshair.

So, without further ado, check out the 15 players who have been named and shamed down below:

15. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

14. Alex Telles (Manchester United)

13. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

12. Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

11. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

10. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)

9. Gabriel (Arsenal)

8. Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

7. Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United)

6. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

5. Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

4. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)

3. Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

2. Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

1. Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Woof, there's certainly some brutal selections in there, but you've got to credit Marca for zooming out and looking at the season as a whole as opposed to being suckered into recency bias.

Besides, you'd forgive Chelsea fans for grabbing their nearest pitchfork at the sight of Ziyech and Havertz appearing, but in the grand scheme of the season, you've got to say that it's fair.

That being said, if you are going to include those two marquee signings, then you've got to lump Timo Werner with them because six Premier League goals certainly qualifies as 'underwhelming'.

For me, I'd have to say that Van de Beek has been the most disappointing signing of all, but that's more to do with United's handling of him as opposed to the Dutchman actually playing poorly.

It's staggering to me that the Red Devils would splash out £35.1million on a player so woefully surplus to requirements that he would only be given two Premier League starts in eight months.

However, time is a beautiful thing and there's still plenty of it for all 15 players when it comes to pulling their transfers from out of the fire - and I'd love to see them achieve exactly that.

