Manchester City are officially the 2020/21 Premier League champions.

After what seemed like an interminable procession towards the trophy, the Citizens were confirmed as title winners at long, long last when Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

The City faithful will have been rubbing their hands together when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made no less than 10 changes for the Old Trafford clash and it certainly gave Leicester a leg up to victory.

The Foxes struck first in the opening exchanges courtesy of a fantastic volley from Luke Thomas, only for teenagers Adam Diallo and Mason Greenwood to combine for a first-half equaliser.

However, Leicester's greater experience on the pitch eventually showed during the closing moments as a bullet header from Çağlar Söyüncü fired them to a historic win at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

As such, it's the second time in four seasons that United have teed up their 'Noisy Neighbours' for Premier League glory having lost unexpectedly on home soil.

And although coming up short against Leicester with a weakened XI is by no means as humiliating as the 2018 loss to West Bromwich Albion, let's just say the United squad won't be doing backflips.

The Red Devils have been the closest challengers to City this season, but have ultimately never really threatened Guardiola's men and could finish more than 10 points shy of their winning tally.

Regardless, though, City's romp to Premier League glory has been coming for months and months with Pep Guardiola now joining an exclusive club of managers to have won the division three times.

Guardiola and Man City flying high

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger certainly make for esteemed company - we won't even mention Sir Alex Ferguson because he's miles ahead - and it really reiterates Guardiola's wider greatness.

His third Premier League triumph might not carry the lucrative points tallies of the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns, but he has dominated the division more than anyone in the post-Fergie era.

Combine that with the 2011/12 and 2013/14 victories under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini respectively and City are the third-most decorated club in the history of the Premier League.

So, sure, the champagne has been on ice for what feels like the best part of the decade, but make no mistake that City and Guardiola's latest Premier League triumph is a truly historic one.

