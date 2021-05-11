Bruno Fernandes has had another terrific season.

The Portuguese star has scored 17 times and recorded 13 assists for Manchester United this campaign.

He's played a huge part as United look set to finish second in England's top tier.

Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League and he's in the running to win this season's PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

But who does he think is challenging him for the league's top prize?

The 26-year-old was asked to give his thoughts on the best non-Man United players currently playing in the Premier League.

"In the Premier League, you have a lot of good players,” Bruno replied, per Man United's official website.

“I think it’s difficult to choose one. For me, being the best player in the Premier League, you have to be the best from since we started to the end, and not coming and start playing in December or January and start doing well in that moment.

“The ones who were doing well before everyone forgets because those are doing better at this moment. I think to be the best player, you have to be consistent, try to be the best that you can for the longest time you can."

He then gave 10 names, which have been listed below. He gave them in no particular order and stopped as he could have been there 'for a lot of time doing names'.

Kevin De Bruyne

"Everyone knows Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best."

Mohamed Salah

"If we go to the Liverpool squad, for example, I think Salah, if you say he’s playing well or not, he’s still scoring goals."

Harry Kane

"Harry Kane is still doing really well in the Tottenham team."

Raphinha

"Raphinha of Leeds is doing very well."

Ilkay Gundogan

"Gundogan, from the half of the season from December, started doing really well."

Jesse Lingard

“If you see Jesse, I think Jesse, at the moment, if you watch the last 10 games, has been top, top, top level,” he said.

“For me, if you watch the last 10 games, he’s been the best player in the Premier League, scoring and assists in every game. Everyone here is really, really happy for him.

"He has confidence back, he has his swag back, because he is feeling confident. We are really, really happy for what he’s doing."

Man United want to clinch a major signing BEFORE the Euros! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Ruben Dias

"Dias has come from Benfica and been consistent since he arrived."

Mason Mount

"I really like Mason Mount – he’s been consistent from the beginning of the season but, if people will watch numbers he’s not had so many goals as other players or assists as other players but, for me, as a performance he’s been really, really top."

Jack Grealish

"Grealish, before his injuries, was being really, really good."

Patrick Bamford

"I think Bamford from Leeds is also scoring a lot of goals, 14 I think this season already [now 15 in the Premier League], which is really good."

News Now - Sport News