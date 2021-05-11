Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Hoops eyeing up move for Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build upon an impressive end the 2020/21 campaign by bolstering their squad in the coming months.

Whilst the Hoops managed to illustrate a great deal of attacking flair last season, they were let down at times by lapses in concentration in a defensive sense.

Having seen his side only keep 14 clean-sheets in 46 league games, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Mark Warburton opts to address this issue by adding to his options at the back this summer.

Whilst the upcoming transfer window isn't set to open until next month, QPR may already be lining up a move for an experienced full-back if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Sun, the Hoops are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor.

The 32-year-old, who has earned 43 caps at international level for Wales, will be available on a free transfer this summer if the Lions opt against offering him a new deal.

Taylor is also attracting interest from Stoke City whilst Turkish sides Istanbul Basaksehir and Tranzonspor are keeping tabs on his current situation.

The defender's game-time has been limited this season due to the presence of Matty Cash who has emerged as Villa's first-choice left-back following his move from Nottingham Forest last summer.

Having only made four appearances in all competitions for Villa during the current campaign, Taylor may feel as if it is time to move on to pastures new when his contract expires in June.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd move by QPR if they can convince Taylor to make the switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this summer.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, the defender helped Villa achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2019 by making 34 appearances in this division.

Whilst Taylor may no longer be capable of competing at the highest level, a drop down in division could allow him to rediscover the form which saw him record a relatively impressive average WhoScored match rating of 6.64 during the 2018/19 campaign.

The defender's arrival at QPR could also force the likes of Lee Wallace and Niko Hamalainen to step up their performance levels which in turn will have a positive impact on the club's fortunes next season.

Considering that Taylor is seemingly attracting a great deal of interest from a number of clubs, it is imperative that the Hoops act quickly if they are to secure his services.

