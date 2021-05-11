Wolves transfer rumours: Nuno learns price-tag of in-demand forward

Wolves have learned how much they will have to pay to sign Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news involving Mbaye Diagne?

It was revealed earlier this week that Wolves had joined the race to sign Diagne, and they have not had to wait long to find out his price-tag.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at West Brom from Galatasaray, and the Turkish club are reportedly demanding £8m to part ways with Diagne in the upcoming transfer window.

Crystal Palace and Watford are also monitoring Diagne's situation.

What are Diagne's stats at West Brom this season?

Having joined the Baggies in January, Diagne has featured in 15 top-flight games for the club and found the net on three occasions.

While this goalscoring record may not look particularly impressive, he has popped up with some important contributions during his short stay in the Midlands so far.

He secured draws for the side in home matches against Manchester United and Wolves, and Diagne scored in West Brom's stunning 5-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month.

The 6 foot 3 striker is a force to be reckoned with, and he has won 3.5 aerial duels per match in the Premier League - no Wolves player has won more than 2.8 for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this term.

Have goals been hard to come by at Wolves in 2020/21?

They certainly have been.

Despite sitting seven places and 19 points above West Brom in the table, Wolves have only scored three more goals than Sam Allardyce's men in 2020/21.

Indeed, Wolves' tally of 35 goals is some way down on their previous two campaigns in the Premier League - they managed 47 in 2018/19 and 51 in 2019/20.

Could Diagne solve a major problem for Nuno next season?

He may well be able to.

An obvious reason for Wolves' shortcomings in front of goal this season has been the absence of Raul Jimenez, who was the side's top scorer last year with 17 league goals. He has been out of action since late November with a serious head injury.

The Mexican attacker looks set to return next year, but it will be a big ask of him to pick up where he left off after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He will need some help from elsewhere in the team.

Diagne could be the player to step up if he arrives at Molineux in the summer. He has shown glimpses of his potential at West Brom in the last few months, and this experience means that he should not need long to settle in at Wolves.

Meanwhile, his extraordinary strike rate in Turkey - netting 51 goals in 64 games - suggests that when he hits his stride, he is hard to stop.

Wolves need someone to shoulder the burden with Jimenez in 2021/22 so that he can be eased back into action. In Diagne, they may have found the man to do just that, at a mere cost of £8m.

