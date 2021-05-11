Crystal Palace transfer rumours: Eagles monitoring promising defender

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Marc Guehi ahead of the summer transfer window, as revealed by The Athletic.

What's the latest news on Marc Guehi?

Chelsea have recently triggered a 12-month extension in Guehi's contract which is set to keep him at the club until 2023.

However, it is believed that the 20-year-old has very little chance of featuring in the side's first-team next season, meaning that he could be loaned out for a third successive season, or the Blues may opt to cash in on the highly-rated defender.

Palace appear to be waiting in the wings to potentially sign the youngster, but could face competition for his signature from Southampton and Borussia Monchengladbach.

How much is Guehi worth?

According to Transfermarkt, Guehi is currently worth £5.4m. Chelsea see things differently, though, and are expected to ask for £15-20m for him if they opt to sell the central defender, who has already featured on 11 occasions for England at Under-21 level.

What are Guehi's stats this season?

Guehi has spent the season on loan at Swansea, and has made 40 Championship appearances for the Welsh side.

The 6 foot centre-back has shown his ability in the air for Steve Cooper's men, winning 129 aerial duels, as per WhoScored. Only Christian Benteke (179) has won more battles in the air for Palace this term.

Guehi has also made 103 clearances, 66 tackles and 65 interceptions in England's second tier. This would put him inside the top two in each of these categories for the Eagles.

What's been said about Guehi?

His statistics suggest that he is a well-rounded defender, but it is clear that one of Guehi's attributes stands out above the rest in the eyes of his teammates - his strength.

Speaking back in March, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle, England Under-21 goalkeeper Josef Bursik was asked to name the strongest member of the national team's squad. It did not take him long to answer.

Bursik said: “Easy, Marc Guehi. He’s an absolute tank. It’s like having a brick wall in front of you, he’s massive.”

Should Palace go after Guehi this summer?

It seems that the club's sporting director Dougie Freedman is keen.

The Scot is said to be looking to bring a young central defender over to Selhurst Park ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and reportedly rates Guehi highly.

Although Guehi has not played in the Premier League yet, he has gained invaluable experience in the Championship and with England's youth teams in recent years, and now appears to be ready to step up to test himself against the best.

Palace have an ageing back line, with Mamadou Sakho, Gary Cahill and Scott Dann all over 30 and out of contract in the summer. This is an obvious squad issue, and needs to be addressed. The team require a new centre-back who can take the club forwards in the years ahead, and Guehi could be the player to carry out that role.

With this in mind, Freedman should do all he can to entice the rising star away from Stamford Bridge in the coming months.

