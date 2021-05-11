Edinson Cavani delighted millions of Manchester United fans around the world when he signed a one-year contract extension on Monday afternoon.

“Over the season, I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents," he told Man United's official website.

"I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

“From the very first moment that I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

“I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field."

Per the Sun, Cavani's new contract is worth a cool £250,000-a-week.

On the back of his new deal, we've listed the 25 highest-paid strikers in the Premier League using data provided by Spotrac. We've used other sources where necessary.

20. Kelechi Iheanacho - £60,000-per-week

19. Aleksandar Mitrovic - £60,000-per-week

18. Michail Antonio - £70,000-per-week

=17. Andy Carroll - £75,000-per-week

=16. Danny Ings - £75,000-per-week

=16. Ollie Watkins - £75,000-per-week

15. Fabio Silva - £80,000-per-week

14. Joelinton - £86,538-per-week

=13. Gabriel Jesus - £90,000-per-week

=13. Michy Batshuayi - £90,000-per-week

12. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £100,000-per-week (per Sportekz)

11. Olivier Giroud - £110,000-per-week

10. Christian Benteke - £120,000-per-week

9. Raul Jimenez - £130,000-per-week (per Sportekz)

8. Jamie Vardy - £140,000-per-week

7. Timo Werner - £170,000-per-week

6. Roberto Firmino - £180,000-per-week

5. Alexandre Lacazette - £182,051-per-week

4. Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

3. Sergio Aguero - £230,135-per-week

=1. Anthony Martial - £250,000-per-week

=1. Edinson Cavani - £250,000-per-week (per the Sun)

Cavani is now the joint highest earning striker in the Premier League, alongside United teammate Martial.

Kane has been arguably the best player in England's top tier this season, contributing to 34 goals, but isn't among the top three highest paid players at his position.

Lacazette, who has scored 13 Premier League goals for Arsenal this term, rounds out the top five.

Firmino has underwhelmed this season but earns £180k-per-week, slightly more than what Werner takes home.

Elsewhere, Calvert-Lewin has been one of the Premier League's best strikers this season but earns less per-week than Giroud, who hasn't scored since February.

Silva has notched just four goals this season but, surprisingly, earns more than Watkins.

While Iheanacho, one of the Premier League's most in-form players, just about makes the top 20.

