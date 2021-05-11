Tottenham transfer news: Real Madrid keen on shock move for Serge Aurier

Real Madrid are interested in a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier, according to Foot Mercato.

What is the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly given the level of criticism the Ivorian international has endured over recent seasons, the report claims the La Liga giants are scouring the market for a back-up right-back in order to provide Dani Carvajal with some cover.

Decision-makers in the Spanish capital are believed to have been compiling information on a potential move with Aurier reportedly speaking to former teammate Raphael Varane about life in Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with an interest and it is claimed that Spurs would be willing to let him go for around €12m (roughly £10.3m).

How long does Serge Aurier have left on his contract?

Part of the reason as to why Spurs may be willing to let Aurier go despite the fact he's started more games than fellow right-back Matt Doherty this season is the fact he will soon enter the final year of his contract.

At 28 and with just over 12 months left on his apparent (via SpotRac) £70k-per-week contract, this summer could represent the last real chance to sell him, particularly if two European giants are keen.

Has Serge Aurier played well this season?

From a statistical standpoint, Aurier does compare favourably to Doherty.

A comparison using WhoScored data shows the Ivory Coast international averages more in the way of tackles (2.9 to 1.5), clearances (2.2 to 2.1) and key passes (0.9 to 0.7) per game than the Irishman, suggesting he's more capable of making a contribution in both an attacking and a defensive sense.

Still, he was heavily criticised by Roy Keane on Sky Sports when giving a penalty away against Leicester in December, while football.london also lamented his lax defensive work during Spurs' dismal 3-0 loss away at Dinamo Zagreb to send them crashing out of the Europa League in March.

“There is a word – madness," he said Keane (via talkSPORT).

“I want to be careful what I say about this defender, I’ve been on this road before with him.

“Utter madness. There is no danger, he’s not in on goal, he’s not looking at the ball… an experienced player, madness.”

What has Gareth Bale said about Aurier?

As frustrating as Aurier has proved at times, there is clearly a level of quality in his game.

After all, he has 68 caps for his country, winning the African Cup of Nations in 2015 and lifted 11 trophies during his time with PSG and only three Spurs players have registered more assists in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, Gareth Bale - on loan from Madrid of course - recently praised his teammate following the 4-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month.

"It was a great performance by everyone especially Serge [Aurier, who provided two assists]," he said to Sky Sports (via football.london).

"I said if it was three assists he could have the match ball."

