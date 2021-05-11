Celtic exclusive: John Kennedy not of the managerial race yet

John Kennedy remains in the frame for the Celtic job and the longer the uncertainty as to whether or not they will be able to appoint an external candidate, the more chance he has of landing the role on a full-time basis.

What is the latest Celtic managerial news?

GIVEMESPORT first revealed back in April that the 37-year-old was in the frame given his obvious connection to the club and the fact he would be a cheap appointment.

Clearly, the manner of their loss to Rangers in the Old Firm earlier this month would have done little to convince supporters Kennedy is the man capable of turning the club around, but the uncertainty behind the scenes could see him land the job.

What about Eddie Howe?

While we also understand Eddie Howe did convince Celtic's board of his long-term ambition, figures close to the 43-year-old have indicated he could be in line for the Crystal Palace job this summer, causing him to become less committal about the project at Parkhead.

That deal isn't completely dead but, at this stage, it remains hugely unclear as to Howe's intentions.

Who else has been considered?

David Moyes was sounded out back in March but, given his success with West Ham United, it always seemed unlikely he'd be prepared to leave East London. At best, it was an ambitious enquiry.

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is another who could still be of interest providing he offers some indication he'd be prepared to leave the Championship club this summer.

How have Celtic performed under Kennedy?

During his eight games in charge, Kennedy has lost only twice.

Still, those two losses came against Rangers including a 4-1 battering at Ibrox and, frankly, he would have been expected to win the rest of the games he's had in charge regardless of how this season has gone.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Celtic won? 49 50 51 52

What has Kennedy said about his Celtic future?

Speaking to the Glasgow Evening Times last month, Kennedy talked up how big the Celtic job was.

“I don’t know [about his future]," he said.

"There has been a lot of talk. But the way the club have operated, they have been very calm.

“They do their business behind the scenes and I have been delighted with the way things have been done.

“I have enjoyed it. It has been good. I will do what’s right for the club. It’s a big club and you cannot take anything for granted.

“I know what I do here and what I can offer.”

News Now - Sport News