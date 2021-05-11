Leeds transfer news: Patrick Bamford could still be sold despite secret contract

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could still be sold if a suitable offer were to come in for him, according to The Athletic.

What is the latest Leeds United news?

Yesterday, they revealed Bamford had extended his deal beyond the summer of 2022, when it was initially thought his contract would expire.

Indeed, several clubs are believed to have looked at the striker following his good form in the Premier League this season - namely Liverpool - and, while he surely isn't in much of a rush to leave Elland Road, the report does state that just because he renewed his contract, it doesn't mean he won't be sold.

How many goals has Bamford scored this season?

Given the former Chelsea youngster had previously struggled to convince in the Premier League, this season has been remarkable for the 27-year-old.

15 goals and 8 assists in 35 games has seen him prove any doubters wrong after he'd only scored 1 in 27 during spells at Stamford Bridge, Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

FBREF data indicates that Bamford has the tenth-highest shots on target per 90 minutes average in the entirety of the Premier League (1.26) and shows that only two players attempt more pressing actions per game in the attacking third than him (9.03) though he has the highest success rate (28.9%).

A prolific pressing machine this season during the most congested campaign in living memory, it's easy to see why other clubs might be keen on a move for him.

Do Leeds need to sell Bamford?

You certainly wouldn't imagine that to be the case.

Leeds are a hugely ambitious side and a club who have proven they are willing to spend relatively big money to keep improving. With Marcelo Bielsa in charge and owner Andrea Radrizzani thought to be eager to make them the seventh major force in English football over the coming years, life looks good for the club at the moment.

The only thing that might tempt Leeds into selling may be if a huge offer comes in for Bamford either this summer or next. While it would be mad to suggest the club should sell him, they could feel banking what would presumably be a big fee for Bamford as he approaches 30 would be a prudent move financially.



What has Marcelo Bielsa said about Bamford?

Speaking before Leeds' win over Crystal Palace in February, Bielsa heaped praise on his striker.

“What I can tell you is that Bamford is a complete mature professional," he said via The Yorkshire Evening Post.

"What indicates that a player has matured is the amount of attention he pays when he plays.

"That’s to say it is very difficult to catch him by surprise because he is focused on the game. The other aspect is from himself – he takes the best out of himself."

