Everton transfer rumours: Toffees eye versatile Serie A ace

Everton are interested in signing Juventus full-back Juan Cuadrado this summer, as reported by Fichajes.

What's the latest news on Juan Cuadrado?

Cuadrado has spent the last six seasons in Turin, having initially joined the Italian giants on loan from Chelsea back in 2015.

However, he only has one year left on his contract, and is yet to extend his deal, suggesting that his time at the club could be coming to an end.

Everton are looking to take advantage of the situation, with Carlo Ancelotti being a fan of the Colombian, and the Toffees have reportedly made a proposal to Cuadrado to try to tempt him back to the Premier League.

What are Cuadrado's stats this season?

He has made 27 league appearances for Andrea Pirlo's side this term, and has been one of the team's strongest performers.

His tally of 10 assists sees him top this particular category for Juventus, and he is also clear of Everton's Lucas Digne, who has the most assists for the Merseyside club in 2020/21 with 7.

Cuadrado has also delivered 54 key passes - no Everton player has managed more than 38.

How much would Cuadrado cost Everton?

Given that Cuadrado's contract expires in 2022, it seems that Everton will not have to pay a substantial fee to entice him away from Serie A.

It's suggested that Everton could be able to sign him for less than €15m (£12.9m), which they would view as a "bargain" for a player of his qualities.

Would Cuadrado solve multiple issues for Ancelotti?

Absolutely.

It seems apparent that Ancelotti is not satisfied with the output that he is getting from the right flank at the moment. He is rumoured to want to sign a right winger this summer, and it appears clear that he is seeking a right-back as well, with the club reportedly eyeing a move for Norwich's Max Aarons.

Cuadrado has proven over the years that he is capable of playing on the wing or as a full-back. Having started out higher up the pitch, he has dropped back into a deeper position in recent seasons and performed admirably.

There may be concerns that he does turn 33 later this month, but his statistics indicate that he has shown no signs of slowing down this year.

In Cuadrado, Ancelotti could have a player who can carry out multiple roles down the right-hand side, is still at the top of his game and has played in the Premier League before.

The versatile 88-cap international would be the perfect addition to his squad at Goodison Park.

