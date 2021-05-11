Newcastle transfers: How much Steve Bruce has spent as Newcastle manager

Steve Bruce's tenure at Newcastle has been far from plain sailing.

Replacing Rafael Benitez in July 2019 was never going to be an easy task, and the side have flirted with relegation on a number of occasions over the past two years.

However, they have done enough to stay in the top-flight for another season, and that can partly be put down to the work that the club have done in the transfer market.

Since Bruce arrived, according to Transfermarkt, Newcastle have spent £100,485,000 on their playing staff, which works out at £11,165,000 per player.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes takes a look at Bruce's most expensive purchases, and the impact that those signings have made at St James' Park...

Bruce's three biggest Newcastle signings 1. Joelinton - £39.6m

This move was completed within Bruce's first week at the helm. It hasn't worked out well.

Joelinton was not a prolific goalscorer when he played in Germany, but he did manage seven goals in his final two Bundesliga campaigns.

Those numbers have dipped at Newcastle, though, and he has managed just five Premier League goals in 67 appearances to date.

2. Callum Wilson - £20.03m

This signing has worked out far better. The Magpies needed a striker last summer to give them more of a threat in the final third. Wilson has proved to be the perfect addition to the squad.

He has scored 12 goals in the top-flight in 2020/21. For context, no other Newcastle player has netted more than five. Newcastle fans dare not imagine where they would be in the table without him.

3. Allan Saint-Maximin - £16.2m

Arguably, the pick of the bunch. Saint-Maximin has had his fair share of fitness issues since joining the club in August 2019, but when he has played, he has been a key part of Newcastle's success.

He registered three goals and five assists in his first Premier League season, and he has matched those numbers this year as well.

The 24-year-old returned from injury in the nick of time last month, scoring a goal and providing two assists in back-to-back wins over Burnley and West Ham to move Newcastle away from the relegation zone.

1 of 15 Which club did Newcastle sign Callum Wilson from? Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth Ipswich Town Coventry City

Three signings Newcastle could make this summer

1. Joe Willock

This is one that Newcastle need to get across the line. Willock has been a revelation since moving to the North-East in February.

He has consistently come up trumps for Steve Bruce's men, netting equalising goals against Tottenham and Liverpool, while also scoring the winner against West Ham last month.

Bruce himself has made it clear that he wants make Willock's stay a permanent one, rather than seeing the youngster return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

2. Danilho Doekhi

Newcastle need a commanding presence at the back, having shipped 58 goals so far this season. Doekhi could be the ideal candidate to come into the back line.

The Premier League outfit are said to be keen on the Vitesse Arnhem centre-back, who has helped his side into the top four in the Netherlands this term. Rangers and Fulham are also believed to be monitoring the 22-year-old.

3. Kristoffer Ajer

The club may dip into the market for another centre-back as well this summer.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with a move to Tyneside to bolster the team's defence. Despite only turning 23 last month, he has already made over 170 appearances for Celtic and been capped on 21 occasions for Norway.

It seems he is ready to make the step up to England's top division.

News Now - Sport News