Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson has brought in Jorge Masvidal to help him train for his upcoming fight against an unnamed opponent on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

Masvidal holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history after he knocked out Ben Askren in just five seconds with a devastating flying knee to the head at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Now former NFL star Johnson, 43, has enlisted the services of the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger to help him to get in shape for his professional boxing debut.

And apart from calling out former NBA star Nick Young, Johnson posted a picture of the pair training together on social media as he prepares to step into the ring for the first time.

This isn't the first time the 6 ft 1 in Johnson has expressed an interest in stepping inside the squared circle.

He famously called out Andre Berto back in 2009, but thankfully the bout never came to fruition for rather obvious reasons after Berto vowed to give him "the beating of his life."

During his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnson set the record for the most receiving yards in a season (1,440), leading the team in receptions, receiving touchdowns and yards from scrimmage during his career.

He also left his mark in the record books after being named the NFL receiving yards leader for the 2006 NFL season.

Johnson is in Florida for the summer to complete his training camp as he chases the first win of his career as a professional fighter.

However, it seems like he may still have quite a lot of work to do, as famous trainer Freddie Roach admitted he wasn't too impressed by what he saw after attending one of his sparring sessions.

"I didn't work with him but I watched,'' Roach said to The Sweet Science. "Kevin [Kelley] was training him. He's obviously fast of course and a good athlete and all but he's not a boxer.

"He said he wanted to fight Manny and I told him ‘Calm down. We'll fight you at heavyweight.' He's a great guy but he talks some s***."

