Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions after bitter rivals Manchester United were defeated by Leicester on Tuesday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes from the United side that beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

And they would fall to a 2-1 defeat, with Caglar Soyuncu scoring a second half winner.

Pep Guardiola was proud of his players following the achievement.

“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other,” Guardiola said, per Manchester City's official website.

“This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players.

“They are so special. To come through this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable."

Winning the Premier League is some achievement. The celebrations from fans when their team wins the Premier League are usually wild.

The atmosphere wasn't so crazy outside the Etihad Stadium after they were crowned champions, though.

Presenter and reporter Matt Critchley posted a series of videos showing the scenes outside Man City's stadium after their team were crowned Premier League winners for the fourth time.

Take a look at them below...

Football Daily have also posted a video of the celebrations, which you can view below.

Many football fans have mocked the celebrations from Man City supporters. View some of the reaction below...

Guardiola went on to thank Man City fans for their support this season.

“It is so important to say a huge thank to all our fans,” he added.

“In our toughest moments, we couldn’t hear the crowd get behind us as usual, but we know they are with us everywhere we go and that has lifted us.

“I promise them we sense their love, we appreciate it and we could not have done what we have done without it.

“I hope we can all celebrate together one day not too far away."

