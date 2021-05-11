Man Utd transfer news: Final checks on Harry Kane made ahead of potential bid

Manchester United had scouts in attendance at Elland Road to watch Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

The report claims United officials were at Spurs' loss to Leeds United as they attempt to make final checks on the England captain to judge just how far they are willing to chase him this summer, as well as to work out a potential price.

How did Kane play against Leeds?

Clearly, Kane has been one of Europe's leading strikers for around half a decade now so United are hugely unlikely to judge him based on one performance during a season in which his team are struggling to convince.

While he did not score (having one strike chalked off following VAR intervention after a tight offside call), the 27-year-old did produce 2 key passes (via WhoScored) so was able to make an impact in an attacking sense even if he did not technically have a shot on target.

That is indicative of the well-rounded player Kane has morphed into, with his playmaking skills becoming more and more apparent.

How much would Harry Kane cost to sign?

A report on the back page of the print edition of The Sunday Sun claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy valued his star man at £175m and could look to sell him in the summer of 2022.

As it stands, Spurs would appear to be under little need to sell given Kane's contract runs until the summer of 2024, so are certainly in a strong position even if United do decide they are willing to enter talks.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast last week, journalist Ian McGarry revealed United's Glazer family ownership are prepared to spend big this summer in an effort to appease protesting supporters.

Still, anything approaching £175m would be a record for an English club and wouldn't put Kane far off Neymar in terms of the world's most expensive players and it is somewhat difficult to imagine any club having that kind of money in a post-pandemic market.

What has Gary Neville said about Kane and Manchester United?

While discussing United's summer plans on Monday Night Football earlier this week, Sky Sports pundit and former Old Trafford great Gary Neville actually suggested the club won't move for another forward after Edinson Cavani extended his contract.

'I think if you look at the policy over the last couple of years since Ole has come in at Manchester United, I don't think they will sign another striker," he said (via The Daily Mail).

'I don't have the contacts on the inside that I used to have, so it is my assumption.

'If Manchester United were to sign Harry Kane and a Sancho, will Cavani play? Will Greenwood have the growth?

"Where does Paul Pogba fit in? So I'm looking at it now and I think Sancho will come in, with Greenwood backup on that side."

