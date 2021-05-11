Tottenham transfer news: £65k-p/w player will be no sold no matter who is the manager

Tottenham Hotspur's technical performance director Steve Hitchen is drawing up a shortlist of names to replace Davinson Sanchez at the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The report claims Spurs are planning to sell the Colombian central defender this summer as they look to strengthen their options in that particular position.

The Football Terrace: Forget Mourinho - THIS was the real problem at Tottenham...

Indeed, former manager Jose Mourinho was believed to have wanted the 24-year-old out too and it appears as if the identity of the club's new boss won't have an impact on his chances of staying in North London long-term.

How has Davinson Sanchez played this season?

In what has been a difficult season for Spurs in a defensive sense, Sanchez has struggled to wholly convince.

Not selected since Ryan Mason took over in interim charge of the club, the former Ajax defender was heavily criticised by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher during Spurs' 3-0 loss away at Manchester City in February.

“Sanchez is all over the place,” he said on Sky (via HITC).

“He hasn’t got a clue where he [Ilkay Gundogan] is.

"Puts him on his backside. Shocking defending.

“He hasn’t got a clue where he is. He is weak. Then gets put on his backside."

FBREF data also indicates Sanchez is dribbled past more times per game than any of Spurs' other centre-backs (0.71) while also contributing fewer blocks (1.10) over the same period than anyone in that area of the pitch.

How long does Sanchez have left on his contract?

Spurs' record signing prior to Tanguy Ndombele's arrival in the summer of 2019, the £42m man still has three years to run on his contract, one that is reportedly (via SpotRac) worth around £65k-p/w.

Given his problems this season and the post-pandemic market in which clubs will have to operate in this summer, it does seem unlikely Spurs will be able to recoup much of the fee they spent on him back in 2017.

1 of 10 How many managers have Tottenham had? 40 38 37 39

What defenders have Spurs been linked with?

Fulham's loan star Joachim Andersen was recently touted as a potential target by The Athletic and his statistics do compare favourably to that of Sanchez's.

Using data from WhoScored, the Danish international averages more in the way of successful aerial duels (3.2 to 2.7), interceptions (1.4 to 0.8) and even dribbles out of defence (0.3 to 0.1). While that last statistic may only be a marginal increase, perhaps his ability to bring the ball out from the back would be better suited to a side who tend to have more possession than Fulham.

News Now - Sport News